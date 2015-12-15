BRIEF-Scana says expects westinghouse resources are sufficient to compensate for cost overruns without resorting to toshiba guarantees
* Ceo says to continue westinghouse project work during a 30-day period of evaluation
Dec 15 ZCI Ltd :
* At a hearing of Botswana High Court, held on Dec. 11, 2015, provisional order for winding up of Messina was made final
* First step in liquidation proceedings will be appointment of final liquidator, to take place at a meeting to be called by provisional liquidator at a yet to be determined future date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceo says to continue westinghouse project work during a 30-day period of evaluation
NEW YORK, March 29 Puerto Rico's benchmark 2035 general obligation bonds traded as low as 60.7 cents in light trading on Wednesday, their lowest price since the $3.5 billion issue was sold in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data.