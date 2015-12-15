Dec 15 Incity Immobilien AG :

* Decides on capital increase

* To increase share capital to up to 82,500,000.00 euros ($90.3 million)

* Intends gross proceeds amounting to a maximum of 40,400,000.00 euros

($1 = 0.9135 euros)