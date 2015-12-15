BRIEF-China Development Bank Financial Leasing says FY profit RMB1.56 bln vs RMB1.05 bln
March 30 China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd:
Dec 15 Public Disclosure Platform:
* Shareholder Cevdet Hacaloglu applies to Central Securities Depository (MKK) to convert 1.1 million GSD Holding shares into publicly tradable shares
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 30 China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd:
CALGARY, Alberta, March 29 ConocoPhillips on Wednesday agreed to sell oil sands and western Canadian natural gas assets to Cenovus Energy Inc for C$17.7 billion ($13.3 billion), making it the latest international oil major to pull back from the region.