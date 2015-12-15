BRIEF-Scana says expects westinghouse resources are sufficient to compensate for cost overruns without resorting to toshiba guarantees
* Ceo says to continue westinghouse project work during a 30-day period of evaluation
Dec 15 Think Media NV :
* Board proposes to General Assembly to dissolve the company early because board fails to repair financial condition of company
* Board proposes to dissolve company on Jan. 15, 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1k0bwsN Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, March 29 Puerto Rico's benchmark 2035 general obligation bonds traded as low as 60.7 cents in light trading on Wednesday, their lowest price since the $3.5 billion issue was sold in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data.