Dec 15 (Reuters) -

* Drillisch says confirms 2016 ebitda forecast and dividend forecast for 2016 and 2017

* Drillisch says increases ebitda forecast for 2015

* Drillisch says increases ebitda forecast to 105 million eur

* Drillisch says plans dividend of at least 1.70 eur/share for 2015 and 2016 Further company coverage: