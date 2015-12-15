Dec 15 Kuoni Reisen Holding AG

* Says kuoni group sold its "neue hard" property in zurich to zürcher kantonalbank. Sale price is chf 75 million, which matches estimated market value

* Says expected operating earnings (ebita and ebit) for 2015 financial year, communicated on 5 november 2015, will increase by about chf 52 million respectively

* Says sale has a positive impact on net result of about chf 40 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)