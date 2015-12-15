UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 15 Greenyard Foods NV :
* H1 sales up by 1.5 pct to 1,975.6 million euros ($2.16 billion)
* H1 REBITDA down by 14.9 pct to 72.5 million euros
* Reports no H1 net profit versus 14.3 million euros year ago
* H1 consolidated net financial debt decreased by 15.6 pct to 415.4 million euros, or net leverage of 3.1
* H1 solvency of 35.9 pct
* Board of directors and management believe that the company is well positioned to deliver profitable growth
Source text: bit.ly/1NnxikR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9161 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.