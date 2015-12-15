BRIEF-Blueprint Medicines announces pricing of public offering of shares of common stock
Dec 15 Carlyle Group LP
* PAI Partners enters exclusive negotiations to buy B&B Hotels
* Carlyle group and Montefiore Investment today announced that they have entered into exclusive negotiations with private equity firm PAI Partners
* Negotiations for the acquisition by PAI of Groupe B&B Hotels alongside B&B's management team.
* Equity for the transaction would be provided by PAI Europe VI, PAI's latest 3.3bn fund
* Offer is subject to the consultation process of the relevant "comités d'entreprise" Further company coverage:
* Q4 loss per share $0.15