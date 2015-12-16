Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 16 Lastminute.Com NV :
* Fabio Cannavale will be new group CEO
* Fabio Cannavale will assume role of group CEO on Feb. 12, 2016
* Announced a strategic update and an aligned executive leadership structure
* Group will operate two interdependent units that are built around implementation of an innovative media strategy
* New units are Travel Business Unit and Media Business Unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order