Dec 15 Prologue SA :

* Spanish unit, Alhambra Eidos, acquires Software Ingenieros in Spain

* Software Ingenieros makes specialized software and specific solutions for the defense sector, police and public safety

* Software Ingenieros should realize a turnover of more than 3 million euros ($3.28 million) in 2015