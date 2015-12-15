Dec 15 Valtech Sa

* Controlling shareholder Siegco to launch simplified tender offer of 11.50 euro per share for the company's shares

* Offer opens on Jan. 12, 2016 and closes on Feb. 1, 2016

* Siegco plans to launch squeeze out on Feb. 5, 2016

