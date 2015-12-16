Greece gets three bids for Thessaloniki Port
ATHENS, March 25 Greece has received three binding bids for a majority stake in its second-largest port in Thessaloniki, the country's privatisations agency said on Saturday.
Dec 16 Swiss Prime Site AG :
* Acquires Boas Senior Care
* Boas Senior Care realised revenues of roughly 70 million Swiss francs ($70.76 million) in 2014 and manages a total of 15 operating facilities Source text -bit.ly/1QLvVit Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9892 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ATHENS, March 25 Greece has received three binding bids for a majority stake in its second-largest port in Thessaloniki, the country's privatisations agency said on Saturday.
BOAO, China, March 25 An advisor to China's central bank said on Saturday that he believed the People's Bank of China (PBOC) would want a smooth transition to holding less foreign exchange reserves.