Greece gets three bids for Thessaloniki Port
ATHENS, March 25 Greece has received three binding bids for a majority stake in its second-largest port in Thessaloniki, the country's privatisations agency said on Saturday.
Dec 16 Pioneer Property Group ASA :
* Carried out an internal reorganisation of company structure
* Shares in PPG's four wholly owned subsidiaries Pioneer Public Properties I AS, Pioneer Public Properties II AS, Pioneer Public Properties III AS and Pioneer Public Properties IV AS have all been transferred from PPG to subsidiary Pioneer Public Properties AS Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ATHENS, March 25 Greece has received three binding bids for a majority stake in its second-largest port in Thessaloniki, the country's privatisations agency said on Saturday.
BOAO, China, March 25 An advisor to China's central bank said on Saturday that he believed the People's Bank of China (PBOC) would want a smooth transition to holding less foreign exchange reserves.