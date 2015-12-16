Greece gets three bids for Thessaloniki Port
ATHENS, March 25 Greece has received three binding bids for a majority stake in its second-largest port in Thessaloniki, the country's privatisations agency said on Saturday.
Dec 16 Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd :
* Vostok Emerging Finance exercises option to invest additional $2.5 million into REVO and Sorsdata
* Following investment holds a 25 pct stake in each company Source text: bit.ly/1YjvUTu
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOAO, China, March 25 An advisor to China's central bank said on Saturday that he believed the People's Bank of China (PBOC) would want a smooth transition to holding less foreign exchange reserves.