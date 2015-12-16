Greece gets three bids for Thessaloniki Port
ATHENS, March 25 Greece has received three binding bids for a majority stake in its second-largest port in Thessaloniki, the country's privatisations agency said on Saturday.
Dec 16 Diös Fastigheter AB :
* Acquires three central located properties with an area of 14,260 square meters
* Underlying property value of acquisition amounts to 149 million Swedish crowns
* Sells eleven properties with an area of 39,800 square meters
* Sale value 321 million Swedish crowns ($37.8 million)
* Results will be reported during Q4 in 2015
* Change of possession will be on Dec. 30
($1 = 8.4857 Swedish crowns)
BOAO, China, March 25 An advisor to China's central bank said on Saturday that he believed the People's Bank of China (PBOC) would want a smooth transition to holding less foreign exchange reserves.