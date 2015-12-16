Dec 16 Bunzl Plc

* overall trading is consistent with expectations at time of q3 trading statement in october

* at constant exchange rates, group revenue growth for year is expected to be approximately 5%

* revenue growth principally due to positive impact of acquisitions together with some organic growth which continues to be affected by price declines on plastic resin based products, particularly in north america

* bunzl also today announces that it has purchased three further businesses in france, chile and spain

* company has now acquired 21 businesses so far this year with a total committed acquisition spend of £320 million which is a record level of spend for bunzl in any one year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK Bureau)