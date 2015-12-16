Dec 16 Alliance Trust Plc

* Update on changes

* exiting fixed income, with exposure reduced by 48% to £74m to date through realisation of holdings in ati fixed and disposal of non-core income funds investments

* msci all . Msci all country world index now used as benchmark for trust

* sale of sole remaining commercial property for £5.6m, a profit on holding value of 15.6%

* initiated sale process for legacy mineral rights portfolio. Expected to complete during 2016

* create independent boards for alliance trust investments (ati) and alliance trust savings (ats) to increase focus and accountability