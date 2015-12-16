UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 16 Dixons Carphone Plc :
* Dixons Carphone - directorate changes
* Appointment of a deputy chairman and a senior independent director
* Appointments of Lord Livingston of Parkhead as deputy chairman of board and Tony Denunzio CBE as senior independent director, both appointments are with effect from today
* Lord Livingston will chair remuneration committee and become a member of nominations committee
* Tony Denunzio cbe will become a member of remuneration and nominations committees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.