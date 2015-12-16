Dec 16 Mediantis AG :

* FY net loss about 1.3 million euros ($1.42 million) versus profit of about 153,000 euros year ago

* FY revenue of about 229,000 euros versus 202,000 euros year ago

* To be delisted from Munich Stock Exchange as of July 1, 2016

* To propose dividend of 20 euros per share or issue of bonus shares