Greece gets three bids for Thessaloniki Port
ATHENS, March 25 Greece has received three binding bids for a majority stake in its second-largest port in Thessaloniki, the country's privatisations agency said on Saturday.
Dec 16 Mic AG :
* Foreign group acquires technology of Smarteag AG, which is unit of MIC AG
* Technology group acquires under this agreement a portion of the assets of a subsidiary of Smarteag AG
* Purchase price is to be paid in cash and includes a fixed component in the amount of double-digit million euro amount in euros, plus an additional earn-out component Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ATHENS, March 25 Greece has received three binding bids for a majority stake in its second-largest port in Thessaloniki, the country's privatisations agency said on Saturday.
BOAO, China, March 25 An advisor to China's central bank said on Saturday that he believed the People's Bank of China (PBOC) would want a smooth transition to holding less foreign exchange reserves.