Greece gets three bids for Thessaloniki Port
ATHENS, March 25 Greece has received three binding bids for a majority stake in its second-largest port in Thessaloniki, the country's privatisations agency said on Saturday.
Dec 16 Corem :
* Rents out 5,000 sqm in Kumla
* Has signed 10-year lease agreement with Norwegian manufacturing company Loxy Sweden AB for property Transistorn 2 i Kumla
* Annual rental value of about 2.3 million Swedish crowns
* Move-in is expected by July 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ATHENS, March 25 Greece has received three binding bids for a majority stake in its second-largest port in Thessaloniki, the country's privatisations agency said on Saturday.
BOAO, China, March 25 An advisor to China's central bank said on Saturday that he believed the People's Bank of China (PBOC) would want a smooth transition to holding less foreign exchange reserves.