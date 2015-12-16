Greece gets three bids for Thessaloniki Port
ATHENS, March 25 Greece has received three binding bids for a majority stake in its second-largest port in Thessaloniki, the country's privatisations agency said on Saturday.
Dec 16 Conwert Immobilien Invest :
* Announces a further major step in realignment of its financing by terminating and restructuring financial derivatives
* Terminated existing financial derivatives with a nominal value of 329.6 million euros ($360.8 million) and restructured derivatives with a nominal value of 170.9 mln eur
* Average cost of debt has thereby fallen from 3.6 percent to less than 2.6 percent
* At end of Q3 2015 financial liabilities of Conwert stood at 1,505.8 mln eur
* Total costs of terminating and restructuring existing financial derivatives, which do not have an impact on profit or loss, totaled 95.3 mln eur Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9136 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy)
BOAO, China, March 25 An advisor to China's central bank said on Saturday that he believed the People's Bank of China (PBOC) would want a smooth transition to holding less foreign exchange reserves.