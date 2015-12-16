Dec 16 Boule Diagnostics AB :

* Svolder AB, Nordea Fonder and AB Grenspecialisten have bought 11.6 percent, 11.6 percent 10.2 percent respectively of shares in the company

* Svolder AB, Nordea Fonder och AB Grenspecialisten did not own any shares in the company previously

* Siem Capital AB sells all its shares in Boule Diagnostics corresponding to 1,570,084 of shares or 33.4 percent of capital and votes Source text: bit.ly/1Jbi2nt

