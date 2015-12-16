Dec 16 Deutsche Beteiligungs AG :

* DBAG invests in mageba AG

* First transaction in Switzerland

* DBAG will invest about 47 percent and DBAG ECF some 53 percent of the investment sum

* Transaction is to be completed in the first quarter of 2016 

* In total, approximately 15.1 million Swiss francs ($15.25 million) will be invested (14.0 million euros) Source text - bit.ly/1UycI47 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9899 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)