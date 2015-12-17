Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 29
ZURICH, March 29 Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
Dec 17 Ypsomed Holding AG :
* Is adding to existing infrastructure at the Solothurn facility and creating around 100 new jobs over the coming years
* Total investment in manufacturing equipment and infrastructure is 50 million Swiss francs ($50.23 million)
* Significant part of this extension is another major project for long-standing partner Sanofi
* Injection system components will be manufactured on an additional production line starting in the second half of 2016
* Annual capacity will be in the double-digit millions
* Will also be expanding capacity for its own products, including the UnoPen
March 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday approved Roche Holding AG's multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Ocrevus, putting the potential blockbuster drug back on track after a delay caused by regulators' concerns over manufacturing issues.