Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 29
ZURICH, March 29 Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
Dec 17 Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG :
* TDK Corporation to acquire Micronas to further grow the magnetic sensor business
* TDK announces an all cash public tender offer for all publicly held registered shares of Micronas for a price of 7.50 Swiss francs ($7.54) per share
* Micronas' board of directors unanimously supports the public tender offer and recommends that shareholders accept the offer
* On a fully diluted equity-value basis, the transaction is valued at approximately 214 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9949 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, March 29 Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
March 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday approved Roche Holding AG's multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Ocrevus, putting the potential blockbuster drug back on track after a delay caused by regulators' concerns over manufacturing issues.