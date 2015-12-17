Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 29
ZURICH, March 29 Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
Dec 17 Perrot Duval Holding SA :
* H1 sales 19.8 million Swiss francs ($19.9 million) versus 21.6 mln francs year ago
* H1 EBIT loss 62,000 francs versus loss 97,000 francs year ago
* H1 net loss 511,000 francs versus loss 404,000 francs year ago Source text - bit.ly/1TRnRfs Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9949 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, March 29 Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
March 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday approved Roche Holding AG's multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Ocrevus, putting the potential blockbuster drug back on track after a delay caused by regulators' concerns over manufacturing issues.