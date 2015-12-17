Dec 17 APR Energy Plc :

* Offer update

* Continuing to recommend that APR Energy shareholders accept offer

* Independent APR Energy directors, who have been so advised by Barclays on financial terms of offer, continue to consider offer to be fair and reasonable

* Board of APR Energy has received a number of suggestions from APR Energy shareholders regarding possible alternative ways to stabilise APR Energy Group's finances

* Having taken advice from its advisers, it does not consider these likely to achieve that result or, in some cases, to be capable of execution at all