BRIEF-Premier Investments says does not currently intend to make takeover offer for Myer holdings
* Made a strategic investment of 10.77% in myer holdings limited
Dec 17 APR Energy Plc :
* Offer update
* Continuing to recommend that APR Energy shareholders accept offer
* Independent APR Energy directors, who have been so advised by Barclays on financial terms of offer, continue to consider offer to be fair and reasonable
* Board of APR Energy has received a number of suggestions from APR Energy shareholders regarding possible alternative ways to stabilise APR Energy Group's finances
* Having taken advice from its advisers, it does not consider these likely to achieve that result or, in some cases, to be capable of execution at all Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)
* Made a strategic investment of 10.77% in myer holdings limited
* RIGHTS ISSUE HAS BEEN FULLY SUBSCRIBED, THEREBY RAISING GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 1,638 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS