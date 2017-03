Dec 17 Ted Baker Plc

* entered into a contract with leysin investments limited to purchase block b, canal reach, st pancras way, london

* ted baker has agreed to purchase freehold property for £55.25m plus costs of £3m

* acquisition will be financed by addition of a £60m secured term loan to company's existing multi-currency revolving credit facility with royal bank of scotland and barclays Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK Bureau)