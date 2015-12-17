Dec 17 Astrazeneca Plc
* enhances long term growth through oncology investment in
Acerta Pharma
* transaction includes late-stage, potential best-in-class
irreversible small molecule BTK inhibitor, Acalabrutinib
* opportunity for first regulatory submissions in
haematological malignancies in 2016
* Under the terms of the agreement, AstraZeneca will acquire
55 percent of the entire issued share capital of Acerta for an
upfront payment of $2.5 billion.
