Dec 17 Astrazeneca Plc

* enhances long term growth through oncology investment in Acerta Pharma

* transaction includes late-stage, potential best-in-class irreversible small molecule BTK inhibitor, Acalabrutinib

* opportunity for first regulatory submissions in haematological malignancies in 2016

* Under the terms of the agreement, AstraZeneca will acquire 55 percent of the entire issued share capital of Acerta for an upfront payment of $2.5 billion.