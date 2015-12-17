UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 17 Bang & Olufsen A/S :
* H1 revenue 1.24 billion Danish crowns ($180.6 million) versus 1.01 billion crowns tear ago
* H1 EBIT loss 136 million crowns versus loss 327 million crowns year ago
* Q2 revenue 729 million crowns versus 579 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBIT loss 31 million crowns versus loss 155 million crowns year ago
* Full year guidance for group is maintained - revenue to grow by 8-12 pct compared to 2014/15, EBIT before costs previously allocated to Automotive to be around break-even Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8650 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.