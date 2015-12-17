BRIEF-Asian pay television trust appoints Brian Mckinley as CEO
* Brian Mckinley has been appointed as chief executive officer and executive director of board
Dec 17 Entertainment One Ltd :
* Has extended its output agreement with Dreamworks Pictures through creation of a new partnership
* Exec says incredibly difficult to achieve $20 billion revenue target by 2020