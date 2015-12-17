Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 17 Avanti Communications Group Plc :
* Expected to show strong growth in continuing business revenue in Q2 versus Q1
* Underpins expectation that Avanti will meet its full year target of about 50 pct growth over 2015 recurring revenue of $60 million
* Has had significant new order intake during first half of financial year
* Has visibility of further strong growth into Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order