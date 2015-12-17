Dec 17 Avanti Communications Group Plc :

* Expected to show strong growth in continuing business revenue in Q2 versus Q1

* Underpins expectation that Avanti will meet its full year target of about 50 pct growth over 2015 recurring revenue of $60 million 

* Has had significant new order intake during first half of financial year

* Has visibility of further strong growth into Q3