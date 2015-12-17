Decades-old green power law is a fresh nuisance to U.S. utilities
March 29 In the last four years, North Carolina has become the second largest solar market in the United States, behind only California.
Dec 17 Crown Energy AB :
* Announces farm-out deal on block 2B signed with Africa Energy Corp., a Lundin group company
* Africa Energy farms in to the company's participating interest in Block 2B in the Orange Basin on the west-coast of South Africa
* Will retain a 10 percent interest, with costs of drilling and, if applicable, testing of next exploration well funded by Africa Energy Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 29 In the last four years, North Carolina has become the second largest solar market in the United States, behind only California.
March 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.