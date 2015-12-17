Dec 17 Crown Energy AB :

* Announces farm-out deal on block 2B signed with Africa Energy Corp., a Lundin group company

* Africa Energy farms in to the company's participating interest in Block 2B in the Orange Basin on the west-coast of South Africa

* Will retain a 10 percent interest, with costs of drilling and, if applicable, testing of next exploration well funded by Africa Energy Source text for Eikon:

