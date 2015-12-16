UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 16 Rizzoli Corriere della Sera Mediagroup SpA :
* Approves capital increase of up to 200 million euros ($218.62 million) to be performed by June 30, 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9148 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.