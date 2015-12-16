FOREX-Dollar weak as investors await U.S. healthcare vote
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (Updates prices, adds quote)
Dec 16 Colexon Energy AG :
* Edisun Power acquires from 7C Solar Parken a 1 MW PV plant in Southern France
* Edisun Power France SAS buys 100 pct of the shares of Sainte Maxime Solaire SAS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (Updates prices, adds quote)
NEW YORK, March 24 - Anglo-Swiss miner Glencore sold its first US dollar bond in two years on Tuesday, but the deal tumbled after pricing as a global sell-off added to a backlash against the deal's tight spread.