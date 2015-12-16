UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 16 Bialetti Industrie SpA :
* Signs preliminary agreement with Trevidea Srl for sale of brand Girmi and a patent for 3 million euros ($3.28 million)
* The agreement is subject to condition precedent namely to the issuance by June 30, 2016 of the consent of Bialetti's lending banks, that signed in 2012 a loan agreement secured by pledges on brand Girmi and Aeternum, and cancellation of the lien that the banks claim
* If the conditions precedent do not occur within above mentioned period the parties will be free from all obligations related to the sale of brand and patent
* The contract envisages also sale of some of the products of Girmi brand for up to 1.5 million euros
* Final price is to be determined in Jan. 2016
Source text: bit.ly/1QKIHw4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9154 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.