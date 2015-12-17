Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 29
ZURICH, March 29 Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
Dec 17 Intersport PSC Holding AG :
* FY revenue down 18.8 percent at 161.8 million Swiss francs ($162.50 million)
* FY net income at 1.9 million Swiss francs versus 1.5 million Swiss francs year ago
* Sees in FY 2015/16 again declining revenues
* Proposes no dividend Source text - bit.ly/1YjtvO0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9957 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday approved Roche Holding AG's multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Ocrevus, putting the potential blockbuster drug back on track after a delay caused by regulators' concerns over manufacturing issues.