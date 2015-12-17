Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 29
ZURICH, March 29 Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
Dec 17 Myriad Group AG :
* Has been informed by its shareholder Patinex AG, Freienbach AG, about its intention to request to include an opting out clause in its articles of incorporation
* After such amendment shareholder would no longer be obliged to make public offer to other shareholders to acquire all securities of company when exceeding threshold value of 33 1/3 pct of voting rights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday approved Roche Holding AG's multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Ocrevus, putting the potential blockbuster drug back on track after a delay caused by regulators' concerns over manufacturing issues.