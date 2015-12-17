Dec 17 Direct Line Insurance Group Plc :

* Announced at full year 2014 results that its home insurance partnership with Nationwide Building Society ("NBS") was being retendered

* Tender process is now complete, and group confirms that from spring 2017 it will no longer underwrite home insurance for NBS's customers

* Policies in force at that time will run off over a 12 month period until spring 2018

* In 2014, gross written premium relating to NBS was 201.7 million pounds, which accounted for 22.4 pct of group's home gross written premium Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)