BRIEF-Telia issues hybrid bonds of around 15 bln SEK
* Telia company issues hybrid bonds of in total around sek 15 billion
Dec 17 Trinity Mirror Plc :
* Trading update
* Board now expects performance for year to be marginally ahead of expectations
* Sees Q4 publishing revenue to fall by 7 pct with print declining by 8 pct and digital growing by 12 pct
* Underlying revenue is also expected to be in-line with Q3, down 7 pct year on year
* Making good progress against our strategic initiatives and business continues to deliver strong cash flows and will deliver targeted structural cost savings of 20 million stg for year
* While trading environment remains volatile, revenue for Q4 (13 weeks to Dec. 27, 2015) is expected to be in-line with Q3
* Underlying circulation and print advertising revenue in Q4 is expected to fall by 4 pct and 16 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Telia company issues hybrid bonds of in total around sek 15 billion
MOSCOW, March 28 Protests across Russia on Sunday marked the coming of age of a new adversary for the Kremlin: a generation of young people driven not by the need for stability that preoccupies their parents but by a yearning for change.