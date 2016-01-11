Jan 11 Euronext: 

* Simplified public tender offer on Next Radio TV SA launched by Groupe News Participations to open on Jan. 12 and last till Feb. 1, inclusive

* Offer will be open during 15 trading days at 37 euros ($40.27) per share and 23.28 euros per BSAAR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9187 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)