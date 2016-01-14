Jan 14 Casino Guichard Perrachon CFO Antoine Giscard d'Estaing tells analysts:

* CFO says expects signing of Vietnam business sale in H1 2016

* CFO says strategic and industrial players interested by Vietnam business

* Says improvement in French profitability in 2016 will come mostly from the food retail operations, not from real estate. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)