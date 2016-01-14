UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 14 Casino Guichard Perrachon CFO Antoine Giscard d'Estaing tells analysts:
* CFO says expects signing of Vietnam business sale in H1 2016
* CFO says strategic and industrial players interested by Vietnam business
* Says improvement in French profitability in 2016 will come mostly from the food retail operations, not from real estate. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.