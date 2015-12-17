Dec 17 Trinity Mirror Plc

* Update in relation to phone hacking

* Note judgment released today by court of appeal whereby they upheld judgment of justice mann issued on 20 may 2015

* Remains confident that exposures arising from these historic events are manageable and do not undermine delivery of group's strategy

* Continue to believe that basis used for calculating damages is incorrect and we therefore intend to appeal this matter to supreme court

* As a consequence of this decision and continued uncertainty as to how matters will progress we are increasing our provision to deal with these matters by £13 million