Dec 17 Cmb International Ltd

* Says concluded agreement for acquisition of entire ordinary share capital of Bravura Equity from Bravura Equity shareholders

* Quonet (Pty) Ltd paid 12 800 rand cash consideration

* Says the Co will issue 81,728,317 shares to value about 116 million rand to holders of the promissory notes