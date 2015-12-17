Dec 17 Allied Irish Banks Plc :

* Confirms that payments in respect of approved capital reorganisation have now completed

* These include 1.7 billion euros from partial redemption of 2009 preference shares and 166 million euros of accrued dividends on 2009 preference shares

* These payments are offset by 225 million euros related to redemption and cancellation of outstanding EBS Promissory Note by government