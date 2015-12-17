Dec 17 Competition Commission:

* Has recommended a conditional approval of merger whereby SABMiller, Gutsche Family Investments Ltd (GFI) and The Coca Cola Company (TCCC) are proposing to combine

* The companies are proposing to combine the bottling operations of their non-alcoholic beverages (NABS)

* If approved by the tribunal, the merger will combine the bottling operations of four of the five authorised Coca-Cola bottlers in South Africa into Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa

* Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa will be controlled by SABMiller, with GFI and TCCC as minority shareholders

* Commission's investigation revealed that this merger is likely to lead to certain competition and public interest concerns

* In order to address these concerns, the commission has recommended conditions to the tribunal

* Found that the consolidation of different bottlers under one entity is likely to have a negative impact on the suppliers of the merging entities

* Also found that proposed merger is likely to have negative impact on employment as significant number of employees of the merging parties will lose jobs