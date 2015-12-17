Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 17 Element Materials Technology :
* Bridgepoint acquires Element Materials Technology
* Has been acquired by Bridgepoint from 3i Group for an undisclosed sum.
* Business generates annual revenues of c.$290 million
* Total proceeds to 3i group and funds represent a 4.5x euro money multiple
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order