Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 29
ZURICH, March 29 Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
Dec 17 Alpiq Holding AG :
* Divests its stake in European Energy Exchange AG (EEX)
* Alpiq has transferred to EEX the 4.5 pct stake in EEX
* Both parties did not disclose the purchase price Source text: bit.ly/1QrNfdP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday approved Roche Holding AG's multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Ocrevus, putting the potential blockbuster drug back on track after a delay caused by regulators' concerns over manufacturing issues.