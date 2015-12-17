Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 29
ZURICH, March 29 Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
Dec 17 Nestle SA says
* Nescafé Dolce Gusto has opened its first factory outside Europe
* new 72 million Swiss franc ($72.41 million) factory in Montes Clares, Brazil, will primarily produce capsules for domestic market, but will also for export to Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9944 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
March 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday approved Roche Holding AG's multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Ocrevus, putting the potential blockbuster drug back on track after a delay caused by regulators' concerns over manufacturing issues.